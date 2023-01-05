Russian official threatens US with hypersonic cruise missiles, compares US to Nazis

Dmitry Medvedev (right) and (Hassan Rouhani) during their meeting in the Gorky residence outside Moscow. (Yekaterina Shtukina, Sputnik, Government Pool Photo via AP)

The Americans are the “real heirs of the Reich Propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels,” Dmitry Medvedev charged.

By World Israel News Staff

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev threatened the U.S. with hypersonic cruise missiles after the Biden administration expressed solidarity with Russians who are opposed to the war.

Medvedev, who is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, also compared the U.S.’ policies to that of Nazis.

“The main gift of the New Year was the arsenal of Zircon missiles that went yesterday to the shores of NATO countries,” said Medvedev, who currently serves as Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council.

Putin on Wednesday sent a frigate armed with the country’s latest Zircon hypersonic missile, which are nuclear warhead-capable, on a trans-ocean cruise in a show of force.

“1000 km range with hypersonic Mach 9 and the ability to use any payload with a guarantee overcome any missile defense,” threatened Medvedev. “Let it [Gorshkov] stand somewhere 100 miles from the coast, closer to the Potomac River.”

Russia has boasted that the Zircon missile can evade any Western air defenses by flying at an astounding 7,000 miles per hour, according to The Associated Press.

Medvedev’s comments come in response to a statement by the U.S. Embassy in Moscow in which it appealed to Russian citizens to stand firm against their government.

“Throughout history, our countries have been united by a common culture and our achievements,” said the embassy. “We believe that what is happening is not worthy of you, and we stand in solidarity with each of you who strive to create a more peaceful future.”

Medvedev in turn said the U.S. was “exterminating thousands of people by proxy” by arming Ukraine.

“This is extreme cynicism in the best traditions of the Nazis,” said Medvedev, saying they were the “real heirs of the Reich Propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels.”