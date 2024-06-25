Sara Netanyahu reportedly tells families of hostages that IDF chiefs are plotting a coup against her husband

Sara Netanyahu’s office responded, ‘The blow of the false, trending, and incessant leaks on Mrs. Netanyahu is a heinous injustice.’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Sara Netanyahu, The wife of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, told hostage families that she believes the IDF chiefs are plotting a coup against her husband, according to Haaretz.

In a small meeting last week with several hostage family members, Sara Netanyahu reportedly said several times that she doesn’t trust the heads of the IDF and that they are involved in an effort to oust the Prime Minister.

The hostage family members criticized her statements and reminded her that the fate of their loved ones depended on the IDF.

Sara Netanyahu then clarified that she was speaking of senior military commanders and not the IDF as a whole.

IDF officers, including Col. (res.) Varda Pomerantz, head of the Hostages, Missing Persons, and Wounded Soldier Division, attended the meeting.

Sara Netanyahu wasn’t the only one in the Prime Minister’s family to criticize military chiefs; recently, their son Yair Netanyahu has been taking to social media to blast Israel’s military leaders.

On X, Yair Netanyahu shared a video featuring Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) Chief Ronen Bar, and former director of the Military Intelligence Directorate Aharon Haliva, who were referred to as “fatal failures.”

He also wrote on X, “What are they (army chiefs) trying to hide? If there was no betrayal, why are they so afraid that external and independent parties will check what happened?”

Sara Netanyahu’s office responded to the Haaretz report by emphasizing her work on behalf of hostage families, denouncing leaks and alleging they are false.

The statement read, “Since the beginning of the war, Mrs. Netanyahu has been working on her own initiative for the families of the hostages, the bereaved families, the families of the murdered and all circles associated with this difficult war, and helps as much as she can.”

It continued, “Therefore, the blow of the false, trending, and incessant leaks on Mrs. Netanyahu is a heinous injustice. Despite the voices that try to harm her and loosen her hands, Mrs. Netanyahu will continue her activities for those who were harmed in the war and pray for the speedy return home of all 120 hostages.”