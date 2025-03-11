Saudis, Qatar rip Israel over cutting Gaza electricity as UN warns of ‘dire consequences’

‘Very concerning’ – United Nations and Arab states blast Israel over decision to cut off supply of electricity to the Gaza Strip, as part of a deepening siege as Hamas refuses to release additional hostages.

By World Israel News Staff

Saudi Arabia and Qatar both condemned Israel’s decision Monday to halt the flow of electricity from the Israel Electric Corporation to the Gaza Strip.

On Monday, energy Minister Eli Cohen (Likud) announced that he had ordered “the immediate halt of electricity to the Gaza Strip.”

While Israel had cut off its supply of power to the coastal enclave in the wake of the October 7th invasion, it later reconnected some public facilities – including desalination and sewage treatment plants.

However, after the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas lapsed on March 2nd, with no agreement for an extension in sight and Hamas refusing to release additional hostages, Israel drafted a list of measures to pressure the Gaza terror group.

On Tuesday, the Saudi foreign ministry castigated the move, calling it “collective punishment against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip by cutting off electricity to the area.”

“The Kingdom reaffirms its absolute rejection of Israel’s violations of international humanitarian law.”

The Qatari government also issued a statement condemning the move, which it dubbed a “blatant violation of international humanitarian law.”

The United Nations Human Rights Office also condemned the cutting off of Israeli electricity to Gaza.

A spokesman for the office, Seif Magango, told AFP that the move could have “dire consequences” for Gazans.

“Israel’s decision to cut off electricity to Gaza following its ban last week on the entry of all humanitarian assistance and other necessities of life, including fuel needed to operate generators, is very concerning,” Magango said.

“With no electricity and with fuel being blocked, Gaza’s remaining water desalination plants, healthcare facilities, and bakeries are at risk of eventually shutting down, with dire consequences for civilians.”

“In addition, blocking access to the necessities of life for civilians intended to pressure a party to an armed conflict through hardship imposed on the civilian population as a whole raises serious concerns of collective punishment.”