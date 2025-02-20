Shiri Bibas still held in Gaza, Bibas children murdered in captivity

Shiri Bibas and her sons Ariel (left) and Kfir. (X Screenshot)

By Joseph Lichtenstadter, World Israel News

The IDF has confirmed that the body returned by Hamas is not that of Shiri Bibas, deepening the anguish surrounding the fate of her family.

Reports initially suggested that the hostages being transferred were Kfir and Ariel Bibas—the baby and toddler sons of Shiri Bibas—along with a 84-year-old grandfather, Oded Lifshitz.

While the IDF has verified the identities of the two children and the elderly Oded, the fourth body remains unidentified.

Tragically, the IDF has also confirmed that Hamas terrorists murdered the Bibas brothers after abducting them from their cribs in Nir Oz during the October 7th massacre.

In a chilling display, Hamas paraded the children’s bodies in coffins before handing them over to the Red Cross for transfer to Israel.

The grim stage was adorned with a poster featuring images of the hostages, alongside a grotesque depiction of Prime Minister Netanyahu as a vampire.

The coffins were even marked with a “date of arrest,” as if to erase the innocence of the victims—a young mother, her defenseless children, and an elderly man.

As Israel reels from this devastating development, the uncertainty surrounding Shiri Bibas’s fate casts an even darker shadow over the already unbearable grief.

The IDF is still assessing the situation, and further updates are expected.