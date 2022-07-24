Renowned novelist defends Nazi collaborator who promoted Jewish genocide

“We’re human. There are things that we do that are that are bad choices and things that we do that are great choices,” Stephen King said about WW2-era Ukrainian leader Stepan Bandera.

By World Israel News Staff

Russian comedy duo Vovan and Lexus (Vladimir Kuznetsov and Aleksei Stolyarov) recently made a prank call to world-renowned novelist Stephen King, asking his opinion of Stepan Bandera, Ukraine’s president during WW2 who was accused of war crimes and collaboration with Nazi leader Adolph Hitler in the masacre of six million Jews.

In broken English, the prankster said that Bandera, who is now revered by many Ukrainians for his resistance against the Soviet Union, “had some crimes but it’s not so big crimes, it’s of course accidentally crimes against Jews.”

King concurred with the caller’s statements, saying, “You can always find things about people to put them down.

“We’re human. There are things that we do that are that are bad choices and things that we do that are great choices.”

He added, “Bandera is a great man and you’re a great man. Viva Ukraine.”