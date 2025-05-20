Soldier KIA in Gaza, bringing IDF wartime toll to 857

Sgt. Yosef Yehuda Chirak, 22, was killed in action in the Gaza Strip, May 19, 2025. (Credit: Israel Defense Forces.)

A total of 857 Israeli soldiers have been killed since Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attacks on the northwestern Negev.

By JNS

An Israel Defense Forces soldier was killed earlier in the day while battling Palestinian terrorists in the northern Gaza Strip, the military announced overnight Monday.

The soldier was identified as Sgt. Yosef Yehuda Chirak, 22, of the Combat Engineering Corps’ 601st Battalion, from Harasha.

The IDF has launched an investigation into the circumstances of his death.

