Summit of U.S. and Canadian mayors launch joint initiative to outlaw BDS

By Jewish Breaking News

In the United States, mayors of major cities gathered for a summit against antisemitism, with a focus on honoring Israeli mayors and community leaders.

Representing Israeli municipal leaders was Yisrael Ganz, Governor of the Binyamin Regional Council and Chairman of the Yesha Council.

The event, initiated by the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM), took place in Beverly Hills, California, and brought together around 170 prominent mayors from across the United States and Canada.

According to the organizers, “Antisemitism is an urgent and growing threat, endangering not only Jewish communities but also the core values of our diverse democratic society. Mayors have a unique ability to proactively address antisemitism at the local level, where it is most acutely felt.”

During the conference, a new tool was introduced—the Municipal Action Index Against Antisemitism—which ranks and evaluates local authorities based on their commitment and effectiveness in combating antisemitism.

At the event’s peak, the mayors paid tribute to Israeli community leaders for their steadfast resilience over the past year. Representing the Israeli leaders, Yisrael Ganz, Governor of the Binyamin Regional Council and Chairman of the Yesha Council, expressed his gratitude:

“On behalf of all Israeli municipal leaders, their residents, and the residents of Judea and Samaria, I thank you for your warm support during these challenging times. In meetings with several of you over the past year, and again today, there is an understanding that was not always reflected in the policies of the outgoing administration: those who allow extremists and antisemites to thrive in their backyard may wake up to their own version of October 7—whether in the U.S. or Europe,” Ganz said.

“In Israel, we learned this lesson the hard way. We allowed Palestinian Arabs and Hamas to grow stronger in the heart of the Land of Israel, and now we’ve woken up to the consequences. Despite our warnings that withdrawals from the Land of Israel and concessions to terror would only amplify it, we were not heeded, and this is the result.”

He continued, “The antisemitic rhetoric and incidents we have witnessed—and still see—against Jews in the U.S. indicate a simmering backyard that, regrettably, gains legitimacy in certain circles, even on campuses.”

Ganz called on his fellow municipal leaders:

“I urge you, as the representative of Israeli municipalities, to issue a joint call to outlaw the BDS movement in your cities and states. You are leaders of the United States, and you have the opportunity to guide this great nation toward a more moral and secure future—not only for Jews but for yourselves, as citizens of the free world who cherish liberty.”

In his speech, Ganz explained, “The BDS movement is antisemitic, operating under the guise of political criticism. In a free world, it has no place. What began as a boycott of Judea and Samaria’s products has escalated into a boycott and incitement campaign against the entire State of Israel, Israelis, and Jews everywhere.”

The Mayor of Beverly Hills, who hosted the summit, announced that the October 7 Memorial, established in the city to honor those murdered and kidnapped, will become a permanent fixture.