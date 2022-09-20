Terror in central Israel: Manhunt on for murderer of 84-year-old woman

Palestinian Mousa Sarsour was named by Israeli police as the suspect in the murder of an elderly woman, Sept. 20, 2022. (Israel Police)

The elderly woman was attacked with a blunt object while walking to her home in broad daylight.

By World Israel News Staff

A 28-year-old man from the Palestinian city of Qalqilya is the suspected terrorist in the brutal murder Tuesday evening of an elderly woman in central Israel.

Police released the photo of Mousa Sarsour and have asked the public for their help in the manhunt.

“This is a serious attack – we know who the suspect is and are deploying forces to locate him,” Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai told reporters.

The octogenarian was attacked with a blunt object while walking to her home in broad daylight in the city of Holon, near a construction site.

“The injured woman was lying on the sidewalk unconscious with bleeding bruises on her body,” Magen David Adom medics Daniel Giat and Natan Ross said. “We performed medical tests. She was without signs of life and unfortunately we had to determine her death.”

The victim’s son-in-law told Channel 13 News, “We have no idea what happened, we are shocked. She was probably in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

“Terrorism is the embodiment of pure evil. This is a shocking attack by a despicable and cowardly terrorist who murdered an elderly woman who could not fight back,” stated Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

“The security forces are currently working to find the terrorist, and I trust they will catch him. We will act forcefully against terrorism; we will apprehend this terrorist and those who sent him.

“I send my deepest condolences to the family of the victim, and send them strength at this difficult time.”