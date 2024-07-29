‘The Democrats hate Israel,’ says Trump, claiming most Democrats ‘hate Jews’

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump wraps up a campaign rally, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in St. Cloud, Minn. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Former President Donald Trump claims Israeli prime minister told him American Jews vote Democrat out of ‘habit,’ accuses Democrats of hating not only Israel, but the Jewish people.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Former president and 2024 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump accused Democrats of antisemitism, telling supporters and Jewish donors at a closed event that Democrats “hate Israel.”

The campaign event was held in Deal, New Jersey on Sunday, a week after President Joe Biden announced his plans to drop out of the 2024 presidential race.

Since Biden’s departure from the race and his endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democratic nomination, Harris has raised some $200 million in a single week – fueled in part by nervous Democratic donors who had withheld contributions from the Biden campaign, fearing the president had no prospects of defeating Trump.

During Sunday’s event, Trump recalled a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during their meeting in Florida on Friday.

Trump told attendees that he had asked the Israeli head of government why the majority of American Jews continue to vote for Democratic candidates.

“I said: ‘Bibi, let me ask you a question. Why is it – how is it – that people that are Jewish vote Democrat?’ He said it’s a habit – it is almost a habit. That’s true, they are used to voting for Democrats.”

The former president then went on to accuse Democrats of ‘hating’ Israel, and suggested a majority of the party are also antisemitic in general.

“The Democrats hate Israel. The Democrats largely hate the Jewish people. It’s time for the Jewish people to step up and vote for Republicans and vote for Donald Trump.”

A day earlier, Trump blasted Vice President Harris over her comments immediately following her meeting Thursday with Netanyahu, calling her behavior “terrible” and “insulting.”

“P.M. Netanyahu of Israel had a terrible and ‘insulting’ meeting in D.C. with Kamala Harris, who also refused to preside over Congress during his speech, which is an obligation of the V.P. Rarely has such a thing happened.”

Trump also took aim at Jewish Democratic voters, saying they should “have their head examined.”

“Any Jewish person that votes for Kamala, or a Democrat, should immediately have their head examined. Likewise Catholics, who are being persecuted by this Administration, should not be voting for Radical Left Kamala. VOTE TRUMP 2024. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”