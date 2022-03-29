Thousands of Israelis rally throughout country, call for harsher response to terror

Demonstration in Hadera at the spot of Sunday night's terror attack. (Im Tirtzu)

By World Israel News Staff

Thousands of people took to the streets Monday night in response to the recent wave of terror attacks that have claimed the lives of six Israelis in less than a week.

A Bedouin-Israeli terrorist on a car-ramming/stabbing spree murdered four civilians last Tuesday in the southern city of Beersheba. Two civilians shot and killed the terrorist, preventing him from continuing his rampage.

On Sunday night, in the northern city of Hadera, two Arab-Israeli terrorists shot two off-duty Border Police officers to death and wounded several more. The officers neutralized the terrorist and prevented a mass casualty incident.

Organized by the pro-Israel organization Im Tirtzu, rallies took place Monday at 20 different locations across Israel, including at the spots of the recent terrorist attacks in Hadera and Beersheba.

According to Im Tirtzu, they organized the rallies to strengthen the morale of the citizens and to call on the government to take a harsher stance against terrorism.

The demonstrators waved Israeli flags, chanted pro-Israel songs and called on the government to restore security.

“We took to the streets because the time has come to take a harsh stance against terrorism and restore deterrence,” said Yehuda Sharabany, Director of Projects for Im Tirtzu.

“We are demanding the following three actions: [1] the immediate cancelation of entry permits from Gaza and the Palestinian Authority ahead of Ramadan; [2] cancelling the citizenship of Israeli-Arab terrorists; and [3] demolishing the homes of the Israeli-Arab terrorists who perpetrated the latest attacks.”

“Now is the time to act, not to hesitate,” added Sharabany.