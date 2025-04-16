Top radio host pleads with Trump to make Iran ‘feel the pain’

President Donald Trump gestures to reporters as he walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sunday, April 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

‘Mr. President, I don’t run the country—I’m just a radio host—but my suggestion, my feeling is: Iran must feel the pain,’ #1 ranked radio host Sid Rosenberg told Trump.

By Juda Honickman, Israel National News

This morning, April 16, 2025, the airwaves of 77 WABC carried one of the most impactful conversations in recent memory, as Sid Rosenberg welcomed the 47th and current President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, to Sid & Friends in the Morning.

The conversation was heartfelt, wide-ranging, and at times, intensely personal—especially when it turned to Israel.

Still grappling with the devastation of October 7 and the ongoing threats from Iran and its terrorist proxies, the Jewish State remains at the center of global tension.

And in that moment of raw honesty, Sid Rosenberg—who has been to Israel twice in recent months, broadcasting from Sderot, Jerusalem, and the heart of Judea and Samaria—offered the President a powerful and sobering suggestion.

“Mr. President, I don’t run the country—I’m just a radio host—but my suggestion, my feeling is: Iran must feel the pain,” Rosenberg suggested.

It wasn’t a challenge. It wasn’t political grandstanding. It was the voice of someone who has seen the pain of Israel’s citizens up close, and who understands the threat Iran poses—not just to Israel, but to global stability.

It was a voice speaking not just for ratings, but for a people desperate to see moral clarity from the leaders of the free world.

President Trump, known for his ironclad support of Israel during his first term, received the message with gravity and understanding.

He reaffirmed his position that under his leadership, Iran was isolated, weakened, and held in check, and he made clear that he intends to once again prioritize strength and deterrence over diplomacy that leads nowhere.

There was no political correctness. No hesitation. Just the kind of honesty that’s become all too rare in today’s public discourse.

As someone who recently walked the roads of the Jordan Valley and stood with Sid at the site of the October 7th massacre, I can tell you—this moment was real.

Sid Rosenberg spoke not only as a proud Jew and staunch supporter of Israel, but as someone carrying the weight of what he’s witnessed firsthand.

“Iran must feel the pain” is not a call for revenge. It’s a call for responsibility. It’s a plea to recognize that evil cannot be negotiated with—it must be confronted. And today, that plea reached the ears of the one man who can do something about it.

In these times, when Israel stands on the front lines of a global battle between civilization and barbarism, we need voices like Sid Rosenberg’s more than ever. Voices that speak truth, even from behind a microphone.

And today, that truth was heard loud and clear.