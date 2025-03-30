Traces of Oct. 7 victim Manny Godard found in Gaza

Godard’s daughter, Bar, thanked the military for their efforts to recover her father’s remains, but reiterated her plea that recovery operations should not come at the cost of further lives.

By JNS

Israeli authorities have recovered “findings associated with the body of” Manny Menachem Godard near Rafah in southern Gaza, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

Godard, 73, was abducted and murdered by Palestinian Islamic Jihad during the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Kibbutz Be’eri.

The traces, recovered from a PIJ outpost during an attempt by Israeli security forces to recover his body, underwent an identification process by the National Institute of Forensic Medicine and the Israel Police.

Godard’s remains are still believed to be held in Gaza.

“The IDF continues to make efforts to locate and fully recover his body,” the military said, noting that representatives have informed Godard’s family and would continue to support them.

Godard’s wife, Ayelet, 63, was also murdered on Oct. 7.

Godard’s daughter, Bar, thanked the military for their efforts to recover her father’s remains, but reiterated her plea that recovery operations should not come at the cost of further lives.

She called instead for a comprehensive agreement to secure the release and return of all hostages still in Gaza.

According to current IDF estimates, 59 individuals remain in captivity. That number includes at least 35 confirmed deceased whose bodies have yet to be brought home.

Arab media reported on Sunday that Hamas has shared an update regarding the condition of 21-year-old IDF soldier Edan Alexander, a dual Israeli-American citizen taken captive on Oct. 7.

The terrorist group has signaled willingness to release Alexander and four other live hostages as part of a 50-day ceasefire aligning with the Islamic Eid al-Fitr holiday.

In response, Israel submitted a counterproposal requesting the release of at least 10 live hostages, a move consistent with a framework supported by US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff.

Talks are ongoing, with mediators aiming for a breakthrough before the start of Passover.