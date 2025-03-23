Trump admin announces the Boeing F-47, the ‘most lethal aircraft ever built’

The new plane comes as part of a “family of systems” intended to “counter adversaries such as China and Russia,” according to Reuters.

By Matthew Xiao, The Washington Free Beacon

The Pentagon has awarded Boeing a billion-dollar contract to build the Air Force’s most advanced fighter jet, President Donald Trump announced Friday.

The Next Generation Air Dominance program will replace Lockheed Martin’s F-22 Raptor with Boeing’s F-47, a sixth-generation jet designed to operate alongside drones in combat.

While details of the new jet remain classified, the aircraft is expected to feature stealth capabilities, advanced sensors, and new engines, Reuters reported.

“The F-47 will be the most advanced, most capable, most lethal aircraft ever built,” Trump said at the White House.

“An experimental version of the plane has secretly been flying for almost five years, and we’re confident that it massively overpowers capabilities of any other nation.”

The new plane comes as part of a “family of systems” intended to “counter adversaries such as China and Russia,” according to Reuters.

The contract is valued at more than $20 billion, with Boeing expected to receive hundreds of billions of dollars in orders.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, standing alongside Trump during the announcement, said the new jet “sends a very direct, clear message to our allies, that we’re not going anywhere, and to our enemies, that we will be able to project power around the globe unimpeded for generations to come.”

“We’re going to write the next generation of modern aerial warfare with this,” said Air Force chief of staff Gen. David Allvin.