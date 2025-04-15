Trump administration freezes more than $2.2 billion in funding to Harvard

Harvard’s president, who is Jewish, said the school would not comply with the demands of the federal Joint Task Force to Combat Antisemitism.

By JNS Staff

The federal Joint Task Force to Combat Antisemitism announced on Monday that it is freezing $2.2 billion in grants and $60 million worth of contracts to Harvard University, after the private Ivy League school said that it would not comply with the Trump administration’s demands.

“In recent weeks, the federal government has threatened its partnerships with several universities, including Harvard, over accusations of antisemitism on our campuses,” stated Alan Garber, the Harvard president, who is Jewish. “These partnerships are among the most productive and beneficial in American history.”

“New frontiers beckon us with the prospect of life-changing advances — from treatments for diseases such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and diabetes, to breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, quantum science and engineering and numerous other areas of possibility,” Garber said. “For the government to retreat from these partnerships now risks not only the health and well-being of millions of individuals but also the economic security and vitality of our nation.”