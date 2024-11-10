Trump calls on Biden to reach ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah – report

Donald Trump speaking at his victory speech after securing the 2024 presidential elections. (YouTube Screenshot)

The president-elect reportedly pressing the Biden administration to secure a ceasefire between Israel and the Hezbollah terror organization, after calling for an end to the war in Lebanon.

By World Israel News Staff

Former President and President-elect Donald Trump has called on the Biden administration to reach a ceasefire deal between Israel and the Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon, the Israeli daily Yedioth Aharanoth reported Sunday morning.

According to the report, after winning last Tuesday’s presidential election, Trump “sent a message” to the Biden White House, informing the outgoing administration that he expects to see progress towards a ceasefire deal in Lebanon before he takes office on January 20th.

American officials cited in the report said that Trump’s push for a ceasefire, combined with the efforts of President Joe Biden’s envoy Amos Hochstein, have made the prospects for a deal between Israel and Hezbollah more likely.

“The chances of settlement in Lebanon under Hochstein’s leadership – and with Trump’s encouragement – are increasing,” one U.S. official told Yedioth Aharanoth.

The sources cited by the report also said that the White House is continuing with its efforts to brokered a “small hostage deal” between Israel and Hamas, despite recent reports claiming the Islamist terror group has refused to consider such an agreement.

Over the weekend, the Qatari government announced that it will no longer serve as a mediator in hostage deal talks between Israel and Hamas.

“Qatar will renew its efforts with its partners when there is the necessary seriousness to end the war. In that case, all efforts will be made to end the war and return the hostages.” Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said.

The announcement came on the heels of reports by Israel’s KAN broadcaster that Doha has decided it will cease hosting Hamas’ leadership, ordering members of the terrorist group to leave the country.

Qatar has hosted Hamas’ senior leadership for the past 12 years, and has for years been the largest single donor to the Gaza Strip while it was under Hamas rule.