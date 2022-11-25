Trump cavorting with antisemites? Jew-hating Kanye West, Holocaust-denying Nick Fuentes spotted at Mar-a-Lago

“Kanye West was filmed walking through Miami’s airport with misogynistic antisemitic white nationalist Christian fascist incel Nick Fuentes.”

By World Israel News Staff

Former President Donald Trump met with two infamous antisemites, disgraced rapper Kanye West and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes, at his Mar-a-Lago estate this week, according to Politico reporter Meridith McGraw

“According to a source, far-right extremist Nick Fuentes was spotted with Kanye West at Mar-a-Lago. West tweeted last night he met with Trump at the club. West and Fuentes were also seen together at Miami airport,” McGraw wrote on Twitter.

Right Wing Watch shared a video of pair at Miami airport, with the caption: “On his way to meet Trump at Mar-a-Lago yesterday, Kanye West was filmed walking through Miami’s airport with misogynistic antisemitic white nationalist Christian fascist incel Nick Fuentes.”

On his way to meet Trump at Mar-a-Lago yesterday, Kanye West was filmed walking through Miami's airport with misogynistic antisemitic white nationalist Christian fascist incel Nick Fuentes. https://t.co/903Sa56Jb5 pic.twitter.com/Jn3bKtt9JE — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) November 23, 2022

Fuentes routinely expresses antisemitic and white nationalist views. A clip from 2019 shows Fuentes denying the Holocaust by comparing the death of Jews in ovens to baking cookies.

“It takes one hour to cook a batch of cookies, and you have 15 ovens probably in four different kitchens, right? Doing 24 hours a day every day for five years, how long would it take you to make six million? Hmmm. I don’t know. It certainly wouldn’t be five years, right? The math doesn’t quite seem to add up there,” he said.

“I don’t think you would get to six million,” he added.

He was also filmed saying Jim Crow was “better for” white people and black people.

Fuentes admitted he avoids the term “white nationalist” purely because it isn’t strategic.

He also blamed Jews for “standing in the way” of overturning Roe Vs Wade.

Trump has not acknowledged meeting either of the two.

Kanye, who legally changed his name to Ye, said he kept Trump waiting.

“Rain and traffic. Can’t believe I kept President Trump waiting,” West tweeted. “And I had on jeans. Yikes. What you guys think his response was when I asked him to be my running mate in 2024?”

A day later, Kanye released a video explaining what allegedly happened when he asked Trump to be his vice president.