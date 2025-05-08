Trump ‘frustrated’ with Netanyahu, plans to side-step Israel in Mideast initiatives – report

US President Donald Trump with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the White House, April 7, 2025. (Pool via AP)

Multiple US sources say that President Trump is increasingly frustrated with Prime Minister Netanyahu, and is preparing to move forward on major Mideast initiatives without Israel’s participation.

By World Israel News Staff

The relationship between President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is at an all-time low, according to a report citing two sources within Trump’s inner circle, with the president growing increasingly frustrated with the Israeli premier.

Two separate reports in Israeli media outlets cited U.S. sources who warned that Trump has lost his patience with Netanyahu, and is preparing to move forward with major Middle Eastern initiatives without Israeli involvement.

According to a senior American official cited in a report by Israel’s Channel 12 Wednesday, Trump has privately criticized Netanyahu for failing to take steps necessary to secure a comprehensive deal normalizing relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

Such a deal, bringing Riyadh into the Abraham Accords, has been proposed by multiple administrations as part of a larger strategic cooperation deal between the U.S. and the Saudis, which is expected to be announced during Trump’s visit to the region next week.

The agreement is likely to include provisions for American support for a civilian nuclear program, increased arms sales to Riyadh, a defense guarantee and expanded American military presence in the kingdom, and massively increased Saudi investment in the U.S.

Now, however, sources say Trump is prepared to complete the deal with Saudi Arabia without Israeli involvement, or a Saudi-Israeli peace deal.

“President Trump is determined to move forward with a significant deal with Saudi Arabia, even without Israeli involvement,” the senior U.S. official told Channel 12.

A report published by Israel Hayom on Thursday cited two sources within Trump’s inner circle who not only echoed the claims made by the senior U.S. official but added to them, stating that not only is Trump “frustrated” with Netanyahu for not taking steps to lay the groundwork for a deal with the Saudis, but is also angry for what he perceives as Netanyahu’s attempts to maneuver the U.S. into striking Iran’s nuclear program.

Trump has reportedly accused Netanyahu of pressuring his former National Security Advisor Mike Waltz to push the administration into a more hawkish position vis-à-vis Iran.

While Netanyahu has denied the claim, stating that he has only spoken with Waltz once, Trump reportedly is not convinced.

While the sources did not mention the specific steps Netanyahu has failed to take to secure a deal with Saudi Arabia, the oil-rich conservative Islamic kingdom has in the past insisted that Israel end its war with Hamas before any deal is reached, and has demanded that Israel publicly commit to Palestinian statehood – a move Netanyahu has thus far refused to back.