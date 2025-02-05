Trump: If Iran tries to assassinate me, they’ll get ‘obliterated’

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters next to Air Force One after arriving back at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

‘There won’t be anything left’ – President Donald Trump threatens Iran with obliteration if Tehran attempts to assassinate him, as he signs executive order imposing tougher sanctions.

By World Israel News Staff

President Donald Trump threatened Tuesday to ‘obliterate’ Iran if the Islamic republic attempts to assassinate him.

The president issued the warning in the Oval Office while signing an executive order imposing tougher sanctions on Tehran, as part of a bid by the Trump administration to impose “maximum pressure” on Iran and to close loopholes used by third-party states to purchase Iranian oil despite existing sanctions.

“I’m signing this, and it’s a very powerful document, but hopefully we’re not going to have to use it,” Trump said of the new executive order.

Speaking with reporters while signing the sanctions order, Trump said that he has instructed his administration to devastate Iran in the event that he is assassinated by agents working on Tehran’s behalf.

“That would be a terrible thing for them to do,” Trump said. “If they did that they would be obliterated, that would be the end.”

“I’ve left instructions if they do it, they get obliterated, there won’t be anything left.”

Last year, Iran plotted to assassinate then-candidate Donald Trump ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

An Iranian immigrant to the U.S., 51-year-old old Farhad Shakeri, is facing espionage charges in absentia for his role in the assassination plot, the Department of Justice revealed last November.

According to the Department of Justice, Iran sought to have its operatives kill Trump last October.

Trump chided his predecessor, President Joe Biden, for not taking tougher action against Iran in response to the 2024 assassination plot.

Biden, should have said that,” Trump said, criticizing the former president for failing to threaten Tehran, saying he failed to due to a “lack of intelligence.”