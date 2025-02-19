Trump reposts video of freed hostage Agam Berger thanking him, demanding release of remaining captives

Berger, 20, was one of five lookouts who scouted the Gaza border, were kidnapped by Hamas on October 7, 2023 and released after 15 months.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

On Monday, U.S. President Trump reposted a video of freed hostage Agam Berger, who thanked him for securing her release and advocating for the other hostages.

Berger, 20, was one of five lookouts who scouted the Gaza border and were kidnapped by Hamas on October 7, 2023. She was released in the first phase of the hostage deal.

Berger thanked Trump, saying, “From the bottom of my heart, thank you for all you have done and all that you continue to do for the hostages.”

“Because of you, we came home,” she said, explaining that there are still people who depend on him and are waiting for him to save them.

Berger added that President Trump “has the power to do it.”

The hostage deal took effect on January 19, the day before Trump’s inauguration as President of the United States.

“I beg you, don’t stop until all the hostages, both the living and the dead, are brought home,” Berger said to Trump.

Donald Trump Truth Social Post 07:45 PM EST 02/17/25 pic.twitter.com/ngMTnpnxX7 — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) February 18, 2025

On Thursday, the bodies of four hostages, including Shiri Bibas and her two young children, will be returned to Gaza.

On Saturday, six living hostages are expected to be released.

Berger was released along with Israeli civilians Arbel Yehud, 29, and Gadi Mozes, 80 along with five Thai workers.

The other four female IDF lookouts, Liri Albag, Naama Levy, Karina Ariev, and Daniella Gilboa, were released a week earlier.

Dr. Lena Koren Feldman, director of Rabin Medical Center’s Beilinson Hospital, told Israel’s Channel 12 News that the four IDF soldiers kidnapped alongside Berger and who were released by Hamas on Saturday screamed with excitement when they saw her being freed.

Agam Berger and other hostages maintained religious observance during their captivity in Gaza.

Liri Albag reported that Agam Berger held fast to her religious observance during her captivity, including keeping kosher and observing Shabbat.

“Despite the difficult conditions and limited options, Agam chose to stay true to her values and her faith,” Liri said.

Liri’s mother, Merav, said that her daughter did not eat any of the non-kosher meat offered to her during captivity, despite the lack of food.

Prior to her daughter’s release, Merav Berger requested that if her daughter would be released on Saturday, that those involved and the media should avoid violating Shabbat.