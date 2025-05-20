Trump says Putin call went well, Russia agrees to immediate Ukraine peace talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the nation in Moscow, Sept. 21, 2022. (Russian Presidential Press Service via AP)

Putin called the call “informative and useful” and said Moscow is ready to draft a memorandum with Ukraine outlining the path toward formal peace talks.

By Jewish Breaking News

A two-hour phone call between U.S. President Donald J. Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin has sparked renewed hopes for a resolution to the Russia-Ukraine war, with both leaders signaling the start of peace negotiations.

Trump described the conversation as going “very well” and announced that Russia and Ukraine will “immediately start negotiations toward a Ceasefire and, more importantly, an END to the War.”

He stressed that the terms of peace would be left to the two nations, stating:

“They know details of a negotiation that nobody else would be aware of.”

Trump emphasized future trade potential between the U.S. and Russia, and said Ukraine stands to benefit economically through post-war rebuilding efforts.

He also noted that he briefed several world leaders after the call—including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, and Pope Francis, who offered the Vatican as a possible location for negotiations.

Russian state media echoed the positive tone, reporting that Putin called the call “informative and useful” and said Moscow is ready to draft a memorandum with Ukraine outlining the path toward formal peace talks.

The state-run RIA Novosti agency quoted Putin as saying:

“We are generally on the right track.”

Putin further added that both nations must demonstrate a “maximum desire for peace” and work toward compromises acceptable to all.

While details remain to be negotiated, today’s coordinated statements represent a rare moment of diplomatic momentum—and perhaps the most promising step yet toward ending the war.