Trump slams Harris over ‘insulting’ meeting with Netanyahu, accuses her of prolonging Gaza war

‘Any Jews who vote for Kamala Harris need to have their heads examined,’ says Trump, calling Vice President’s meeting with Netanyahu ‘terrible and insulting.’

By World Israel News Staff

Former president and 2024 Republican presidential contender Donald Trump excoriated Vice President Kamala Harris Saturday over her meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while claiming that the Biden administration’s handling of the Gaza war has prolonged the fighting and impeded Israel’s ability to defeat Hamas.

On Thursday, Harris met with Netanyahu in Washington, a day after his address to a joint session of Congress.

The Vice President, who by tradition presides over joint sessions of Congress which feature foreign dignitaries, declined to attend the event. A number of Democratic lawmakers boycotted Netanyahu’s appearance.

Following Harris’ 40-minute talks with Netanyahu, the Vice President told reporters that she will not be silent” on the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

“What has happened in Gaza over the past nine months is devastating. The images of dead children and desperate hungry people fleeing for safety, sometimes displaced for the second, third or fourth time.”

“We cannot look away in the face of these tragedies. We cannot allow ourselves to become numb to the suffering and I will not be silent.”

Writing on his Truth Social account Saturday, Trump denounced Harris for the comments immediately following her meeting with Netanyahu, calling her behavior “terrible” and “insulting.”

“P.M. Netanyahu of Israel had a terrible and ‘insulting’ meeting in D.C. with Kamala Harris, who also refused to preside over Congress during his speech, which is an obligation of the V.P. Rarely has such a thing happened.”

The 45th president also accused the vice president of causing the war to be prolonged, and interfering with a possible hostage release – echoing claims by Israeli officials cited in reports last week.

“Her ineptness will greatly prolong the war and delay the hostage release. The same people that embarrassed us in AFGHANISTAN with their gross incompetence, are the ones who are telling Israel not to fight any longer with Hamas. Forget October 7th, they say!”

“Any Jewish person that votes for Kamala, or a Democrat, should immediately have their head examined. Likewise Catholics, who are being persecuted by this Administration, should not be voting for Radical Left Kamala. VOTE TRUMP 2024. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”