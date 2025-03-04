Trump suspends weapons shipments to Ukraine following showdown with Zelensky

According to Fox News, the suspension primarily affects previously approved aid not yet delivered as Trump has not given a penny to Ukraine since taking office.

By Jewish Breaking News

Following a dramatic showdown in the Oval Office last week with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, President Donald Trump has paused all weapons shipments to the war-torn country.

The Ukrainian president was told to leave and “come back when he is ready for peace” after Trump accused him of “gambling with” a third world war.

On Monday, Trump expressed fresh outrage at Zelensky for suggesting the war’s end could be “very, very far away.”

“This is the worst statement that could have been made by Zelensky, and America will not put up with it for much longer!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“It is what I was saying, this guy doesn’t want there to be peace as long as he has America’s backing and, Europe, in the meeting they had with Zelensky, stated flatly that they cannot do the job without the US. Probably not a great statement to have been made in terms of a show of strength against Russia. What are they thinking?”

Trump’s warnings became more explicit when speaking with reporters.

“It should not be that hard a deal to make. It could be made very fast,” he said. “Now, maybe somebody doesn’t want to make a deal, and if somebody doesn’t want to make a deal, I think that person won’t be around very long.”

Hours later, the White House announced the suspension of all US military aid to Ukraine.

“The president has been clear that he is focused on peace. We need our partners to be committed to that goal as well. We are pausing and reviewing our aid to ensure that it is contributing to a solution,” the White House statement reads.

According to Fox News, the suspension primarily affects previously approved aid not yet delivered as Trump has not given a penny to Ukraine since taking office.

Congress has approved $175 billion in total assistance for Ukraine since Russia’s invasion nearly three years ago. In December, just before leaving office, Joe Biden announced an additional $5.9 billion in security and budget assistance.

The aid has been crucial for Ukraine’s survival. Some American funds help pay teachers’ and doctors’ salaries and keep basic government functions running while the country fights Russian forces.

In total, the US has pledged $31.7 billion worth of weapons through presidential drawdown authority, with most of it already shipped.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is looking to warm relations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. State and Treasury departments have reportedly been ordered to draft lists of sanctions that could be lifted during upcoming talks with Russian officials over Ukraine’s fate.