Trump teases about a ‘very, very big announcement’ ahead of his Middle East trip

US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, April 9, 2025. (Pool via AP)

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

US President Donald Trump revealed that he would make a “very, very big announcement” before his trip to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

Sitting in the Oval Office with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, on Tuesday Trump told reporters, “We’re going to have a very, very big announcement to make, like as big as it gets.”

“I won’t tell you on what … and it’s very positive,” he said.

He continued, “It is really, really positive. And that announcement will be made either Thursday, Friday, or Monday before we leave. But it’ll be one of the most important announcements that have been made in many years about a certain subject, very important subject. So you’ll all be here.”

When asked if he would like to comment, Carney quipped, “I’m on the edge of my seat.”

Earlier in the meeting, Trump made another big announcement: He made a deal with the Houthis that the US would cease its strikes against them in exchange for an agreement that they would no longer disrupt trade routes.

The US and Israel have been engaged in strikes against the Iran-backed Yemeni terror group. However, a source told The Jerusalem Post that Trump did not inform Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the US would cease its strikes against the Houthis.

Trump said that the Houthis were tired of fighting, but he did not add any details.

“They said please don’t bomb us anymore, and we’re not going to attack your ships,” Trump said.

“We will honor that, and we will stop the bombings,” the president said, referring to strikes against the Houthis after the terror group had repeatedly disrupted shipping in the Red Sea and launched missiles against Israel.

“They have capitulated, but more importantly, we will take their word…they say they will not be blowing up ships anymore,” Trump said.

There was no immediate response from the Houthis.