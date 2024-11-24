UAE says it arrested 3 suspects in murder of Chabad rabbi ‘in record time’

Kogan is believed to have been kidnapped and murdered by an Uzbek cell operating on behalf of Iran.

By JNS

The Emirati interior ministry announced on Sunday night that it has arrested “the three perpetrators involved in the murder of Zvi Kogan, a Moldovan national according to his identification documents at the time of entry into the UAE, where he lived as a resident.”

The United Arab Emirates “strongly rejects any threat to societal security as Emirati authorities arrest perpetrators in Moldovan citizen’s murder in record time,” the ministry stated.

The ministry “reiterated the UAE’s unwavering capability to decisively address any attempts to undermine the security and stability of its society” and “explained that upon receiving a missing person report from the victim’s family, a specialized search and investigation team was promptly assembled.”

“This led to the discovery of the victim’s body, the identification and arrest of the perpetrators and the initiation of the necessary legal procedures,” it said, adding that it will disclose more details when the investigation is concluded.

JNS sought comment from the Emirati embassy in Washington to ask if the country is currently in a position to guarantee the safety of Jews, including Israelis.

The Emirati ministry “affirmed that the UAE and its institutions are fully committed to safeguarding the safety and security of its citizens, residents and visitors,” it stated on social media. “The nation’s security apparatus maintains the highest standards of security and safety, which have been fundamental to the UAE since its founding.”

The ministry didn’t state in its post that the victim is a Chabad rabbi.

Rabbi Yehuda Krinsky, chairman of Chabad, stated on Sunday that “the worldwide Chabad community and the international Jewish community at large are shocked, grieving and outraged.”

“Rabbi Zvi Kogan, a young Chabad emissary, was kidnapped and murdered in cold blood last week while serving the Jewish community in the UAE,” Krinsky stated. “Chabad-Lubavitch emissaries serve in countries around the globe in a spirit of generosity and kindness. Wherever they are stationed to grow and sustain Jewish life, they benefit the larger community as well with their love and light for all humanity.”

“It is incumbent upon the authorities of every country where Chabad representatives serve in good faith, to ensure that terror finds no haven within its borders. The targeting of Rabbi Kogan was an attempt to destroy the sacred Jewish values that he represented: light, goodness and kindness,” he added. “No country, no community, no society can afford the loss of these sustaining values.”

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office announced on Sunday morning that Kogan’s body had been found by UAE intelligence and security services.

“The murder of Zvi Kogan, of blessed memory, is an abhorrent act of antisemitic terrorism. The State of Israel will use all means and will deal with the criminals responsible for his death,” read the PMO statement, which was also issued on behalf of Jerusalem’s Foreign Ministry.

According to Israel’s Channel 12 News, Kogan is believed to have been kidnapped and murdered by an Uzbek cell operating on behalf of Iran. His body was discovered in Al-Ain, an inland oasis city on the eastern border with Oman. The authorities found signs of violence on the body, and there were also indications of a struggle in Kogan’s vehicle.

Kogan was found in his car in Al-Ain, with his phone turned off. Initial investigations revealed that three Uzbeks followed him after he left a supermarket, and they are suspected of being responsible for his murder. The use of Uzbek militants by Tehran is a known tactic.