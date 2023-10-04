UK Jews are ‘frightened’ by London’s mayor, says Conservative candidate

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is greeted by London mayoral candidate Susan Hall as he visits Uxbridge to congratulate Conservative Party candidate, Steve Tuckwell, after he won the Uxbridge and South Ruislip by-election, in west London, Friday July 21, 2023. Britain's governing Conservative Party suffered two thumping defeats Friday in a trio of special elections but avoided a drubbing after holding onto former premier Boris Johnson's seat in suburban London. (Carl Court/Pool Photo via AP)

“I will never apologize for standing up for our Jewish community,” says Susan Hall, the Conservative candidate for mayor of London.

By JNS

Susan Hall, a Conservative Party candidate in the United Kingdom running to be mayor of London, has drawn criticism after saying that the city’s Muslim mayor scares British Jews.

“I know how frightened some of the community is because of the divisive attitude of Sadiq Khan,” she said at an event held by the Conservative Friends of Israel.

Hall has been a member of the London Assembly since 2017.

“One of the most important things that I will do when I become mayor of London is to make it safer for everyone, but particularly, for our Jewish community,” she added.

Jewish politicians who are part of the Labour Party, of which Khan is a member, have accused Hall of using a “dog whistle” and asked her to retract her comments. Instead, she told Sky News: “I will never apologize for standing up for our Jewish community.”

Hall did reconfirm to the British news organization that she meant that Jews feel unsafe on London streets. “I regret people misunderstand what I say,” she said. “That’s what I regret.”

“Sadiq Khan has repeatedly stood by London’s Jewish communities in the fight against antisemitism,” wrote Wes Streeting, the shadow health secretary who is also part of the Labour Party. “Susan Hall’s dog whistle politics have no place in London.”

The mayoral election is slated for May 2, 2024.