‘BREAKING GLASS CEILING’: Ultra-Orthodox news site goes pink to spread awareness about breast cancer

Kikar HaShabbat colored its logo pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month.

By World Israel News Staff

Israel’s largest ultra-Orthodox news site, Kikar HaShabbat, is giving public expression to Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“This is the first ultra-Orthodox entitle to do so” in Israel, according to Makor Rishon’s Zvika Klein, who tweeted a picture of the new site’s logo, which had been colored pink. When it updated its logo it wrote that it was doing so in honor of the awareness month.

“It takes courage and sensitivity to advance such a move,” Klein tweeted, praising Kikar HaShabbat’s leaders for “repeatedly breaking the glass ceiling.”

Breast Cancer Awareness Month runs from October 1 to October 31 each year. The goal of the campaign is to raise awareness about cancer.

Because members of the ultra-Orthodox community tend not to talk about issues like this, the community in Israel has historically done little to mark the month.

About 4500 women are diagnosed with breast cancer in Israel each year and about 900 die of the disease, according to the Israel Cancer Association.