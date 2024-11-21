UN a ‘den of antisemitism’ that betrayed Israel and US, says Trump’s ambassador

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik speaks on the 3rd day of CPAC Washington, DC conference at Gaylord National Harbor Resort Convention on March 4, 2023. (Shutterstock)

Rep. Elise Stefanik, tapped by Trump to represent the US at the United Nations, castigates the international body, accusing it of serving as a ‘den of antisemitism.’

By World Israel News Staff

A Republican lawmaker nominated by former President and President-elect Donald Trump to represent the United States in the United Nations castigated the international body on Tuesday, calling the UN a “den of antisemitism.”

Rep. Elise Stefanik, 40, who currently represents New York’s 21st congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives, has been tapped by Trump to replace Linda Thomas-Greenfield as American Ambassador to the UN, addressed an annual awards dinner held by the Endowment for Middle East Truth (EMET) in Washington D.C. Tuesday evening.

During her speech, Stefanik, chairwoman of the Republican Conference in the House of Representatives, accused the UN of betraying both Israel and the U.S., while serving as an “apologist” for Tehran and its terrorist proxies.

“Even before the barbaric terrorist attacks by Hamas on Oct. 7, the U.N. has continuously betrayed Israel and betrayed America, acting as an apologist for Iran and their terrorist proxies,” Stefanik said.

“You have my commitment, as I have led this fight in Congress against vile antisemitism, I will stand up for President Trump’s America-first, peace-through-strength policies and bring moral truth and crystal-clear moral clarity at the United Nations on day one.”

Stefanik referenced the 101 captives still held hostage in the Gaza Strip, including seven with American citizenship, calling their return a top priority.

“There are still over 100 hostages, including seven Americans, being held by Hamas,” Stefanik continued. “We must not stop, and we will not stop until every hostage is brought home.”

Citing examples of the UN’s misconduct regarding Israel and Iranian proxy forces, Stefanik noted the ties between the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and Gaza terror groups including Hamas, and the agency’s continued unquestioning reliance on Hamas casualty figures in the ongoing Gaza war.

Stefanik claimed that had Trump been in office last year, “October 7th would never have happened,” and vowed to “stand up for” Trump’s “America First, peace through strength policies and bring moral truth and crystal clear moral clarity at the United Nations on Day One.”

The State of Israel, she added “is a miracle,” calling the Jewish state “foundational to the United States.”