UN blocks food aid to Gaza to fake a famine

Trucks with Humanitarian aid arrive at the Palestinian side of the Kerem Shalom border crossing, in the southern Gaza Strip, on December 18, 2023. (Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90)

Either the UN should admit that it’s been lying all along or be put on trial for genocide.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

In June, the Famine Review Commission, using the UN’s IPC framework, was forced to admit that “the available evidence does not indicate that Famine is currently occurring” in Gaza.

That same month, the UN decided to stage one anyway.

After months of the United Nations falsely claiming that Israel was starving Arab Muslims in Gaza, the UN has threatened to suspend aid deliveries to those very same people.

The UN’s humanitarian coordinator Muhannad Hadi, a Jordanian Arab Muslim, warned Israeli officials that he would stop dispatching aid to his fellow Arab Muslims in Gaza unless the Jews met his demands.

Like Hamas, Muhannad was using his own people as human shields.

After Israel rescued hostages from Hamas, the UN spitefully ended food distribution from Biden’s $200 million Gaza aid pier, claiming that the rescue endangered its aid operation.

Food is piling up undelivered because the UN is holding the Arab Muslims it claims to be helping hostage in order to prevent Israel from saving the hostages being held captive by Hamas.

By blocking aid deliveries, the UN is doing exactly what it falsely accused Israel of, and if you believe the UN’s claims that Gaza is at risk of famine and that’s genocide, then the UN is committing genocide.

And the UN treaty-created ICC ought to charge it with war crimes.

The UN is not alone. Egypt, like the UN, cares so much about the people of Gaza that it continues to block any aid from getting through the Rafah crossing until Israel turns the crossing back over to Hamas.

According to the UN’s World Health Organization (WHO), 2,000 Gazans in need of medical help couldn’t be evacuated because Egypt is also holding them hostage.

While Israel rushes hundreds of aid trucks a day through its aid crossings, the UN and Egypt are the ones blocking aid to Gaza. Cairo will sacrifice any number of Arab Muslims in Gaza for the greater cause of forcing Israel to turn over control of the Rafah crossing to ‘Palestinians’.

And the UN has imposed its own ‘genocidal’ famine embargo on Gaza to help Hamas win.

The UN is threatening to suspend all aid deliveries unless it’s able to speak “quickly and directly” to “coordinate” with Israeli military forces operating on the ground in Gaza.

Since UNRWA and other UN agencies employ Hamas members, Hamas allies, and members of Arab Muslim countries supportive of Hamas (like Muhannad’s Jordan), such a system would give Hamas insight into Israeli operations and provide it with a major advantage.

It would also make it easier for Hamas to use “humanitarian aid” workers to disguise its operations.

The Biden administration, which provided $18 billion to the UN in 2022, is not telling it to do its job.

Instead, USAID boss Samantha Power, who has been harshly critical of the Jewish State and once proposed invading it, met with Israeli officials to pressure it to give in to the UN.

Responding to the UN’s aid embargo, Deputy USAID Administrator Isobel Coleman said that “it’s a question of when the IDF (Israeli Defense Forces) can provide, and the government of Israel can provide, the assurances that the U.N. is seeking on deconfliction and security right now.”

The UN’s idea of ‘deconfliction’ is providing its Hamas allies with access to the IDF.

The UN and its aid agencies already coordinate with an Israeli military agency, but what it’s now demanding would endanger Israeli soldiers and aid Hamas. And that is the entire point.

Like Hamas, the UN does not care about the people of Gaza. Only about using them as human shields for Hamas. And there could be no clearer evidence of that than the UN’s aid boycott.

The UN did not suspend aid deliveries when Hamas was in control of cities in Gaza. It’s only claiming that Gaza is too dangerous to conduct aid deliveries now that Hamas is on the run.

But if Gaza is really threatened by a famine in which millions might die, doesn’t that supersede the threat to the dedicated humanitarians of the United Nations and its associated nonprofit allies?

Israeli soldiers put themselves at risk guarding the Biden Gaza pier so that aid can get through to Arab Muslims in Gaza, but the UN’s aid workers can’t take a risk by driving an aid truck?

If there really were a famine, the UN would be starving people by letting food rot off the pier.

The UN is unintentionally admitting that its famine was a fake. It’s even more fake when taking into account how the UN arrived at its false claim of a famine in Gaza.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) requires evidence to justify a famine rating. But when there isn’t enough evidence to justify that, then the IPC allows international aid groups to slap on a ‘Famine Likely’ rating which amounts to “there’s a famine, but we can’t prove it.”

The official IPC Phase 5 definition of a famine is far from the image people have of human skeletons lying in African villages. “2 people per 10,000 inhabitants dying per day due to outright starvation or the consequence of malnutrition and disease” is already the average death rate in neighboring Egypt.

The most common ways people die from starvation are a heart attack or a perforated gallbladder. Classify enough of those deaths or anything similar to them as coming from the consequences of starvation and there would have been an official finding of famine.

But the UN couldn’t even meet that low bar.

The IPC claimed that a famine was likely in December. 6 months later, there’s still no famine.

But how does the UN actually define famine in Gaza? Israeli victory and the defeat of Hamas.

“If no steps are taken to cease hostilities and to provide more humanitarian access, famine is imminent,” UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization Deputy Director-General Beth Bechdol claimed in March.

“A high risk of Famine persists as long as conflict continues, and humanitarian access is restricted,” the third IPC review argued.

The UN’s famine definition was linked inextricably to Israel’s campaign against Hamas. The goal was never the humanitarian one of feeding people, but the political one of saving the terrorists.

The more aid Israel sends through, the more the UN restricts, sabotages and prevents aid deliveries to define humanitarian access as restricted while the war goes on.

The UN is currently complaining that aid is too dangerous to deliver because of the “lawlessness” that prevails without Hamas rule. The real complaint is that Hamas is not in charge. The solution is not more food, it’s the restoration of the terrorists to power.

That’s why the more food gets delivered, the harder the UN complains. And now so much food has been delivered that the UN is restricting food deliveries to create the famine it lied about.

The official narrative in the media depicts the UN as trying to deliver aid in the face of Israeli restrictions, in reality it’s Israel that is trying to get the aid through while the UN is blocking it.

The only ones “starving” anyone in Gaza are Hamas and its allies in the United Nations.

The UN’s own codes define “starvation of civilians” as a war crime. The UN began officially denying food to Gazans in order to aid Hamas. It’s now threatening a total block of food deliveries to civilians.

By its own standards, the UN is committing war crimes and genocide. Either the UN should admit that it’s been lying all along or be put on trial for genocide.