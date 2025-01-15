UN Secretary General called UN rapporteur Francesca Albanese ‘a horrible person’

Albanese has blamed the Jewish state for Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack and compared Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Adolf Hitler.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said that Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese was a “horrible person” according to outgoing Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism Deborah Lipstadt, the Jewish Insider reports.

Guterres made the remarks to Lipstadt during a Munich Security Conference and twice said that Francesca Albanese is a “horrible person.”

A spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General neither confirmed nor denied that he made the comment, and the Forward emphasized that the UN Secretary-General has no authority over special rapporteurs.

Francesca Albanese has frequently made remarks that are heavily critical of Israel and antisemitic.

Even before Hamas’s massacre on Oct. 7, Zionist Organization of America (ZOA) President Morton A. Klein and ZOA Director of Research and Special Projects Liz Berney, Esq. wrote letters calling on the UN to remove Albanese from her position due to Albanese’s vicious anti-Israel bias and refusals to condemn deadly Palestinian Arab terror attacks against innocent Israelis.

She compared Israelis to Nazis and claimed that the US was “subjugated to the Jewish Lobby.”

Albanese has blamed the Jewish state for Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack and compared Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Adolf Hitler.

Albanese, the UN special rapporteur for Judea and Samaria, and Gaza, has argued the Jewish state does not have a right to defend itself against Hamas and liked posts on X endorsing the anti-Semitic trope of the “Jewish billionaire class.”

She likened Netanyahu to Hitler in a July X post, and hours after the Oct. 7 attack, she said the “violence must be put into context.”

Albanese also said that the victims of Oct. 7 “were not killed because of their Judaism but in response to Israel’s oppression.”

Albanese also accused Israel of committing genocide and advancing a “settler-colonial project in Palestine.”