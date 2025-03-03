UN’s nuclear watchdog warns Iran has enough enriched uranium for 6 bombs

Iran’s nuclear program has dramatically expanded the country’s stockpile of 60% enriched uranium, International Atomic Energy Agency warns, with enough fissile material to produce six nuclear warheads.

By World Israel News Staff

The United Nations’ nuclear watchdog body, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has reported a significant increase in Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium, raising concerns about the country’s potential to develop nuclear weapons.

According to IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi, Iran’s 60% enriched uranium reserves have reached 275 kilograms—an increase of approximately one nuclear weapon’s worth per month since last December.

The latest report, presented to the IAEA Board of Governors on Monday, underscores the acceleration of Tehran’s nuclear program since President Donald Trump’s election victory.

The agency has determined that Iran now possesses enough 60% enriched uranium that, if further refined to 90% weapons-grade level, could produce at least six nuclear weapons.

This calculation does not include the country’s additional stockpiles of 20% and lower-enriched uranium, which could further expand its nuclear capabilities.

Israeli and some U.S. intelligence estimates suggest that Iran could potentially develop an even larger number of nuclear weapons than the IAEA projects, particularly if Tehran opts for smaller warhead designs.

These concerns have been amplified by Iran’s acceleration of uranium enrichment, which reportedly spiked in response to the IAEA Board’s condemnation of its nuclear violations in November 2024.

The alarming revelations come amid political upheaval in Tehran, as Iranian leadership on Sunday forced out Vice President Javad Zarif, one of the government’s key figures advocating for diplomacy with the West.

Zarif’s departure raises further questions about Iran’s willingness to engage in nuclear negotiations or de-escalate tensions with the international community.

The Trump administration, meanwhile, has expanded sanctions against Iran, as part of its policy of “maximum pressure,” to force Tehran to either abandon its atomic aspirations or to return to the negotiating table to reach a deal to replace the 2015 nuclear agreement.