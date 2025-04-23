Rubio says Iran can keep its civilian nuclear program, ‘we don’t want a war’

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks to reporters in Quebec in March, 2025. (Saul Loeb, Pool Photo via AP)

Rubio said that while the US is reluctant to seek a military solution, the Trump Administration is determined to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear bomb.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday that Iran could keep its civilian nuclear program as long as it wasn’t enriching uranium for a nuclear bomb.

As nuclear talks between the two nations continue, Rubio said that while the US is reluctant to seek a military solution, the Trump Administration is determined to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear bomb.

“We do not want a war,” Rubio told US journalist Bari Weiss on her Honestly podcast.

He added, “This is not a president who campaigned on starting wars. And as he said very clearly, Iran is not going to have a nuclear weapon, and he reserves every right to prevent that from happening, but he would prefer it not happen. He would prefer that there not be a need to resort to military force, either by us or anybody else. He would prefer that it’d be something that we can negotiate.”

“The Iranians have shown a willingness to talk. We’re going to talk to them,” stressed Rubio, adding that “if Iran wants a civil nuclear program, they can have one just like many other countries in the world have one. That is, they import enriched material.”

The Secretary of State explained that any military conflict would “trigger a broader conflict” and should be avoided, if possible.

Last week, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, like Rubio, indicated that Iran could keep its civilian nuclear program.

“Any final arrangement must set a framework for peace, stability, and prosperity in the Middle East — meaning that Iran must stop and eliminate its nuclear enrichment and weaponization program.”

“It is imperative for the world that we create a tough, fair deal that will endure, and that is what President Trump has asked me to do,” Witkoff added.

During an interview with the US channel Fox News on Monday, Witkoff said that Iran is enriching uranium at levels far higher than needed for civilian purposes.