US Senator Ted Cruz says Biden Administration ‘poured hundreds of millions’ into Hamas

Cruz: ‘Throughout the Biden administration, they knew the money they were pouring into Gaza would benefit Hamas. They did it anyway.’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

US Senator Ted Cruz said in an interview with The Daily Caller that the Biden administration “poured hundreds of millions of dollars” into Hamas.

Cruz was responding to questions about US President Donald Trump pausing and reviewing all existing foreign aid.

“They secretly funneled literally uncountable hundreds of millions of dollars to Hamas, including tens of millions in cash they could never account for,” Cruz said.

“Throughout the Biden administration, they knew the money they were pouring into Gaza would benefit Hamas,” the Texas senator wrote in an X post. “They did it anyway.”

According to The Daily Caller, the Biden administration gave $1.3 billion to groups that sponsored or were directly responsible for terrorism.

Last July, Cruz issued a statement saying, “Biden-Harris officials poured hundreds of millions of dollars into Hamas-controlled areas, which Hamas seized, ultimately allowing $100 billion to flow to the Ayatollah in Iran, much of which was also funneled toward terrorism.”

“In a real and direct way, the Biden-Harris administration funded the October 7 terrorist attack, which was the largest one-day mass murder of Jews since the Holocaust,” he continued.

In 2022, Cruz demanded that the Biden administration withdraw $1 million in funding from an organization that investigated alleged abuses in Judea and Samaria and the Gaza Strip.

Cruz, along with other Republican senators, said that singling out Israel in this way constitutes “new antisemitism.”

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and 11 other Republican lawmakers called on the Biden administration to cancel the grant program and uphold its repeated pledges to combat the BDS movement.

“As a policy matter, it is wholly unacceptable for the State Department to fund NGOs to delegitimize and isolate Israel,” the lawmakers wrote.

The State Department, the lawmakers allege, is using taxpayer dollars to promote “new antisemitism” driven by “a global network of anti-Israel nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) and human rights groups.”