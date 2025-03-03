Wannabe Iran spy is friend of rescued hostage Noa Argamani

Doron Bukobza, 28, posted heartfelt plea for the release of Argamani and her boyfriend after they were kidnapped from the Nova Music Festival on October 7th.

An Israeli man charged with offering to sell information about Israel’s nuclear program to Iran is a personal friend of rescued hostage Noa Argamani and her boyfriend Avinatan Or, who is still in Hamas captivity.

Prosecutors filed charges against Beersheba resident Doron Bukobza, 28, on Sunday, including contact with a hostile entity and transferring intelligence to the enemy in wartime.

According to the indictment, Bukobza is a trained engineer who worked at a chemical engineering plant. He reached out to Iranian agents on the Telegram messaging app, falsely claiming that he was an employee at the Negev Nuclear Research Center and offering to sell them information about the site.

The indictment noted that all the information Bukobza offered his handlers is already publicly available.

Hebrew-langugae media outlets that viewed Bukobza’s social media accounts saw numerous pictures of him with both Argamani, a native of his hometown, and Or, along with a heartfelt post pleading for their return after they were kidnapped from the Nova Festival on October 7th, 2023.

“Noa Argamani, where were we 8 years ago? Smiling and laughing. Where were we five years ago, on some remote mountain in Bolivia. I rented a motorbike and you trusted me enough to be able to climb a steep mountain and take a picture of you looking at the Amazon River,” Bukobza wrote in the post, referencing a trip that they had apparently taken together through South America.

“Noa, how hard it was for me to see your kidnapping with Avinatan, my friend! A man I looked up to like a savior for me. Noa and Avintan! Waiting for you! Come back soon, safe and sound!” he wrote, alongside photos of him with the two abductees.

Bukobza was arrested by the authorities last month, but the indictment against him was only made public on Sunday.