WATCH: 34 rockets fired at northern Israel, biggest attack since 2006 war with Lebanon

Lebanon-based Hamas factions fired 34 rockets into Israel on Thursday, which was the first day of the Jewish holiday of Passover. It was the largest missile barrage since the 2006 war. Around 25 rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system, but at least five struck Israeli territory, injuring two people, the IDF said. An initial inquiry of the the Israel Defense Forces identified 34 rockets which were fired from Lebanon into Israel. 25 rockets were intercepted by the @IDF Aerial Defense Array, while 5 landed in Israeli territory. 4 additional launches are under review. pic.twitter.com/9FadPk0Y3X — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) April 6, 2023