WATCH: 34 rockets fired at northern Israel, biggest attack since 2006 war with Lebanon

Lebanon-based Hamas factions fired 34 rockets into Israel on Thursday, which was the first day of the Jewish holiday of Passover.  It was the largest missile barrage since the 2006 war.

Around 25 rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system, but at least five struck Israeli territory, injuring two people, the IDF said.