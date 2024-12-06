Search

WATCH: A call from a Palestinian in Gaza reveals the truth about Oct. 7th, Hamas, and Israel

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-a-call-from-a-palestinian-in-gaza-reveals-the-truth-about-oct-7th-hamas-and-israel/
Email Print

The Palestinian woman revealed that life before Oct. 7th was fantastic and everyone was happy, yet she supports the killing of Jews to fight the nonexistent occupation and also expressed admiration for terror leaders like Yahya Sinwar and Ismail Haniyeh.

>