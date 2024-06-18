WATCH: A glimpse into the lives of Israel’s pioneers June 18, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-a-glimpse-into-the-lives-of-israels-pioneers/ Email Print In this exclusive look into the life of a Jewish farmer in Judea-Samaria and the Jordan Valley, TRIBE Journal visits Moshe, a 50-year-old who once built a thriving community near Shilo in the contested Samaria region. Now, he, his wife, and children have embarked on the journey to establish yet another new community. israelisJudea and SamariaSettlers