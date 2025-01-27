WATCH: Ambassador Danon meets with Holocaust survivor honoring International Holocaust Remembrance Day

International Holocaust Remembrance Day marks the liberation of Auschwitz, the most notorious death camp created by the Nazis to exterminate the Jewish people during World War II.

I met with Holocaust survivor Marianne Miller ahead of the opening of International Holocaust Remembrance Day events at the UN. We will never forget what happened to the Jewish people, nor do we forget who was behind those heinous crimes.

— Danny Danon דני דנון (@dannydanon) January 26, 2025