WATCH: Ambassador Danon meets with Holocaust survivor honoring International Holocaust Remembrance Day

International Holocaust Remembrance Day marks the liberation of Auschwitz, the most notorious death camp created by the Nazis to exterminate the Jewish people during World War II.

