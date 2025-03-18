Search

WATCH: American writer and colleagues cheer Hamas ‘resistance’ – ‘Off with their heads’

American writer Susan Abulhawa and a cohort of other anti-Israel professionals stated that the only way to resist Israel is through armed struggle, asserting that Hamas can and will replicate the October 7th attack elsewhere in Israel.

