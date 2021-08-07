WATCH: Angry Druze villagers seize rockets from Hezbollah crew August 7, 2021 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-angry-druze-villagers-seize-rockets-from-hezbollah-crew/ Email Print Druze residents of Chouya attacked a Hezbollah crew that fired rockets from the Southern Lebanese village on Friday. The Lebanese Armed Forces detained the four members of the crew and confiscated the rocket launcher. EXPOSED: Hezbollah used civilian areas in southern Lebanon to fire rockets into Israel this morning. For Hezbollah, the men, women & children of Lebanon are nothing more than human shields for its terrorist operations. The people of Lebanon deserve better. pic.twitter.com/e9dMtuIuTE — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 6, 2021 HezbollahHuman shieldsRocket Attack