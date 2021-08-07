Search

WATCH: Angry Druze villagers seize rockets from Hezbollah crew

Druze residents of  Chouya attacked a Hezbollah crew that fired rockets from the Southern Lebanese village on Friday. The Lebanese Armed Forces detained the four members of the crew and confiscated the rocket launcher.