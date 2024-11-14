WATCH: Anti-Israel protesters clash with French police ahead of soccer match November 14, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-anti-israel-protesters-clash-with-french-police-ahead-of-soccer-match/ Email Print Anti-Israel demonstrators have been rioting due to Israel’s scheduled soccer match in France, similar to Amsterdam, where Israeli soccer fans were attacked in a citywide pogrom.⚠️ Pro-H*mas thugs vandalize McDonald's and Starbucks windows in Paris.pic.twitter.com/uUMiJqhN6h— Awesome Jew (@JewsAreTheGOAT) November 14, 2024 BREAKING: Complete chaos on the streets of Paris after pro-Palestinian demonstrators began physically attacking police. Wherever these people are, chaos and violence follows. pic.twitter.com/jGVErjt44Y — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) November 14, 2024 This is Paris.Pro-Hamas mob once again terrorizing the city, being violent with the police and chanting genocidal slogans against Jews. Wherever you see this flag , there is always violence, chaos and terrorism.https://t.co/OPQvz26fSS— Vivid. (@VividProwess) November 13, 2024 anti-Israel protestersFranceSoccer