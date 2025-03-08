WATCH: Anti-Israel supporter scales Big Ben holding ‘Palestine’ flag March 8, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-anti-israel-supporter-scales-big-ben-holding-palestine-flag/ Email Print On March 8, 2025, a barefoot anti-Israel protester climbed Big Ben in London, holding a Palestinian flag and chanting ‘Free Palestine,’ prompting a major emergency response.An activist has scaled Big Ben, waving a Palestinian flag and calling for the release of political prisoners, including the #Filton18.Emergency services have closed off the area, with authorities responding to the high-profile protest. The demonstration comes amid rising global… pic.twitter.com/35LYdPMzko— PalPulse (@PulseofPal) March 8, 2025 An activist has scaled up Big Ben, waving a Palestinian flag, calling for the release of political prisoners, including the #Filton18. The area has been closed off with emergency services on the scene. The #Filton18 are currently remanded in prison, accused of costing the… pic.twitter.com/gXfVfq9t5G— PalPulse (@PulseofPal) March 8, 2025 LONDON Police closed the area around Big Ben after a barefoot man holding a Palestinian flag climbed up the tower housing the famous clock and bell. -RTHK, The Guardian pic.twitter.com/qpZjjWwMIp— BABS D (@Barbara14130169) March 8, 2025 Big BenPalestinian flagUK