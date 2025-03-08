Search

WATCH: Anti-Israel supporter scales Big Ben holding ‘Palestine’ flag

On March 8, 2025, a barefoot anti-Israel protester climbed Big Ben in London, holding a Palestinian flag and chanting ‘Free Palestine,’ prompting a major emergency response.

