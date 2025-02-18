WATCH: Anti-Trump protesters drag Trump effigy clad in prison jumpsuit through Washington DC

Crazed leftist demonstrators held signs opposing Elon Musk and President Trump’s DOGE initiative, then spray-painted a counterprotester in the face before he was arrested by Capitol Police.

WATCH: Deranged person at D.C. protest drags around an effigy of President Trump in prison clothes with a noose around it's neck.pic.twitter.com/zSlcz1YVgt — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 17, 2025