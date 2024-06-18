WATCH: Antisemitic man says ‘Free Palestine’ and spits on elderly Jew in NYC June 18, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-antisemitic-man-says-free-palestine-and-spits-on-elderly-jew-in-nyc/ Email Print The man attempted to intimidate and threaten the elderly man when bystanders stepped in and chased the man off, not before he spit at him and yelled ‘Free Palestine.’ Scumbag yells "free Palestine" after spitting on old Jewish man in a Jewish neighborhood in New York City.It would have been worse if the Good Samaritans didn't step in to protect the old man.Thank you, Good Samaritans! pic.twitter.com/TMcesux3mx — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) June 17, 2024 AntisemitismNYCspitting