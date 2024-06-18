Search

WATCH: Antisemitic man says ‘Free Palestine’ and spits on elderly Jew in NYC

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-antisemitic-man-says-free-palestine-and-spits-on-elderly-jew-in-nyc/
Email Print

The man attempted to intimidate and threaten the elderly man when bystanders stepped in and chased the man off, not before he spit at him and yelled ‘Free Palestine.’



>