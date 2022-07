Hala Mahli, an Arab-Israeli Christian from Nazareth, won a gold medal in Karate at the Maccabiah 2022 Games.

A beautiful moment: Hala Mahli, an Arab-Israeli Christian from Nazareth, won a gold medal in Karate at the #maccabiah2022 Games, and teared up as #Israel‘s national anthem, HaTikvah, played in honor of her win. This is Israel.🥇🇮🇱💙

Mazal Tov, champion… pic.twitter.com/ceJli3W3yh

