WATCH: Attempted abduction of Hasidic Jew in London caught on video May 1, 2024

The incident reportedly occurred last Friday, just hours before the start of Shabbat. 🚨#AttemptedKidnap#HateCrime #Antisemitism👥 Jewish male threatened by 4 males who demanded he gets into the boot of their car!🕵️♂️@Shomrim & @MetPoliceUK are appealing for info or sightings of a black VW T Cross EA24 VXF involved with the attempted Kidnap on Moundfield Road… pic.twitter.com/QguhkLPSRM — Shomrim (Stamford Hill) (@Shomrim) April 28, 2024