WATCH: Attempted abduction of Hasidic Jew in London caught on video

🚨#AttemptedKidnap#HateCrime #Antisemitism

👥 Jewish male threatened by 4 males who demanded he gets into the boot of their car!

🕵️‍♂️@Shomrim & @MetPoliceUK are appealing for info or sightings of a black VW T Cross EA24 VXF involved with the attempted Kidnap on Moundfield Road… pic.twitter.com/QguhkLPSRM

— Shomrim (Stamford Hill) (@Shomrim) April 28, 2024