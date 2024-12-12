WATCH: Australia denies visa to IDF soldier visiting his Holocaust survivor grandmother for her 100th birthday

An IDF soldier wanting to surprise her great-grandmother who is a 100-year-old Holocaust survivor had her visa denied because of her compulsory service in the IDF.

BREAKING: The Australian government is quietly denying visas to Israelis who served in the IDF.

A 100 year old Holocaust survivor was unable to spend her birthday with her grandchildren, after the Australian government denied their visa request. pic.twitter.com/QzV6pFTp64

— Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) December 11, 2024