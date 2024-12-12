WATCH: Australia denies visa to IDF soldier visiting his Holocaust survivor grandmother for her 100th birthday December 12, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-australia-denies-visa-to-idf-soldier-visiting-his-holocaust-survivor-grandmother-for-her-100th-birthday/ Email Print An IDF soldier wanting to surprise her great-grandmother who is a 100-year-old Holocaust survivor had her visa denied because of her compulsory service in the IDF.BREAKING: The Australian government is quietly denying visas to Israelis who served in the IDF.A 100 year old Holocaust survivor was unable to spend her birthday with her grandchildren, after the Australian government denied their visa request. pic.twitter.com/QzV6pFTp64— Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) December 11, 2024 AustraliaIDFvisa