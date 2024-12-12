Search

WATCH: Australia denies visa to IDF soldier visiting his Holocaust survivor grandmother for her 100th birthday

An IDF soldier wanting to surprise her great-grandmother who is a 100-year-old Holocaust survivor had her visa denied because of her compulsory service in the IDF.

