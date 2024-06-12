WATCH: Australian newscaster shreds leftist narrative surrounding IDF hostage rescue June 12, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-australian-newscaster-shreds-leftist-narrative-surrounding-idf-hostage-rescue/ Email Print The leftist anti-Israel mainstream media reported that IDF forces killed over 200 Palestinians during their historic rescue operation, and this Australian commentator exposed glaring hypocrisies in their narratives. Sky News Australia tears apart the way leftist media reported on the hostage rescue. This report is essential viewing. pic.twitter.com/LpjicmfmQ2— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 11, 2024 AustraliaIDFSkyNews