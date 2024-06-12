Search

WATCH: Australian newscaster shreds leftist narrative surrounding IDF hostage rescue

The leftist anti-Israel mainstream media reported that IDF forces killed over 200 Palestinians during their historic rescue operation, and this Australian commentator exposed glaring hypocrisies in their narratives.



