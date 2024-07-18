Search

WATCH: BBC – Hezbollah is only firing rockets out of concern for Gaza casualties

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-bbc-hezbollah-is-only-firing-rockets-out-of-concern-for-gaza-casualties/
Email Print

Israeli writer Yaakov Katz clapped back at BBC host Martine Croxall calling her take ‘ridiculous’ saying Hezbollah just wanted a piece of the pie when it saw Israel in a state of weakness.

>