Search

WATCH: British counterterrorism police question 12-year-old Jewish boy for denouncing Hamas

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-british-counterterrorism-police-question-12-year-old-jewish-boy-for-denouncing-hamas/
Email Print

A 12-year-old Jewish boy who has been harassed and faced antisemitic abuse at school was investigated and questioned by British police for saying he wants Hamas eradicated, a stance Britain itself ascribes to.



>