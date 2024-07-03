WATCH: British counterterrorism police question 12-year-old Jewish boy for denouncing Hamas July 3, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-british-counterterrorism-police-question-12-year-old-jewish-boy-for-denouncing-hamas/ Email Print A 12-year-old Jewish boy who has been harassed and faced antisemitic abuse at school was investigated and questioned by British police for saying he wants Hamas eradicated, a stance Britain itself ascribes to. 12-year-old Jewish boy questioned by British counter-terrorism police for saying:“I want Hamas wiped out”🇬🇧🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/fq51F0vOfG — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 3, 2024 AntisemitismBritishcounterrorismHamas