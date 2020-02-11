WATCH: Canadian police defend terrorist Omar Khadr, threaten journalist

Omar Khadr was a passenger on the same flight to Halifax, Nova Scotia, as Canadian journalist Ezra Levant, who questioned why an Al-Qaeda terrorist was allowed on the plane.

Khadr, a former Guantanamo Bay detainee, delivered the keynote address on Monday evening at a Dalhousie University event.

In 2002, at the age of 15, Canadian-born Khadr was captured by US forces after throwing a grenade that claimed the lives of an American soldier in Afghanistan. In 2010, the Supreme Court of Canada, describing Khadr as a former “child soldier,” ruled that his human rights had been violated at Guantanamo Bay and awarded him $10.5 million.